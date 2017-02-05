Truck kills schoolgirl in Gazipur

A schoolgirl was killed as a truck ran over her at Outparha area of the city on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hima Akter Sahera, 5, daughter of Sajal Mia of Itahata area of the city and nursery student of Hatekhori Public School of Chandona Chourasta area.

Md Abdus Salam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Naojor highway police outpost, said Hima was returning home with her father by a motorcycle. She fell down from the motorbike as it hit an opposite-head truck. Then, another truck coming from behind ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Locals obstructed the road after the incident, he added.