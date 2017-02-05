Suranjit Sengupta no more

Veteran Awami League (AL) leader Suranjit Sengupta has died while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital in the capital.

The Awami League Advisory council member breathed his last at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Hospital around 04:24am on Sunday where he was kept on life support.

Suranjit was reportedly diagnosed with lung infection and hemoglobin deficiency, according to hospital sources.

The 78-year-old politician from Sylhet joined Awami League in the early ‘90s. Suranjit was appointed railway minister in 2012 but resigned within five months after a bribery scandal. He was later reappointed as a minister without portfolio.