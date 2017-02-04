Cop killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash

A police member was killed and three other people were injured as a micro-bus collided with a bus in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 37, a police member of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Abul Hashem, sub-inspector of Chiringa Highway Police in Chakaria upazila, said Enamul, son of late Rashid Ahmed of Stationpara of Chakaria Municipality, was returning to his work station at CMP on the micro-bus when it collided with a bus heading to Cox’s Bazar at Inani Resort Area on Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar highway around 9.00am.

The collision left Enamul dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured are admitted to different hospitals in the area including Chakaria Health Complex.