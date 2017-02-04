2 Awami League leaders killed in Natore road accident

Two local Awami League leaders were killed as a bus hit their motorcycle on Friday night.

The accident took place around 9.30pm in Singra Jora Bridge area.

The deceased are Chamari Union Awami League President Shakhawat Hossain Bokul (40) and another leader Shamsul Hossain Madhu (39).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Thana Shakhawat Hossain Bokul said the two leaders were going to Itali village from Chamari village. When they reached Jora Bridge area, a truck hit their motorcycle from the back side, leaving two dead on the spot.