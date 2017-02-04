Walton Central Zone in bowling against BCB North

Sport Desk: Walton Central Zone won toss and chose to bowl first in their second match of the fifth season of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), the country’s franchise based first class cricket tournament.

The match began at 9:30am Saturday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Earlier, defending champions Walton faced a 9-wicket defeat to Islami Bank East Zone in first match while BCB North Zone drew with Prime Bank South Zone.

In the other match of the tournament, Islami Bank East Zone also won toss and chose to bowl first against Prime Bank South Zone at Sylhet Divisional Stadium in Sylhet.