Cancer cases may rise 6 times among women in 20 yrs

Incidence of cancer is projected to be six times more among women over the next two decades, mainly because of obesity, according to an assessment by Cancer Research, UK.

Several of the obesityrelated cancers only affect women leading to a greater possibility of the disease among them. Besides obesity, smoking is also considered a significant reason for faster rate of cancer among women.

Cases of ovarian, cervical and oral cancers are predicted to rise the most, the analysis said. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), around one third of deaths from cancer are due to the five leading behavioural and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use.

The new data released by WHO, ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4, shows that the disease is now responsible for almost one in six deaths globally with around 8.8 million deaths from cancer reported every year. According to the UN agency, low-and middle-income countries account for two-thirds of cancer deaths as many of them lack early screening and basic treatment facilities for all.

Over 10 lakh new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year in India. However, due to late diagnosis over 7 lakh people die from the disease every year. Projections by Indian Council of Medical Research show India is likely to have over 17.3 lakh new cases of cancer and over 8.8 lakh deaths due to the disease by 2020.

