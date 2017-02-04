Journo’s death: Hartal underway in Shahzadpur

A half-day hartal is underway in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj over the death of the daily Samakal Correspondent Abdul Hakim Shimul who was shot in the head while covering a clash between two rival factions of ruling Awami League.

Movements of all kinds of vehicles are stopped while shops, business organizations and factories are kept shut during the half-day hartal on Saturday in the upazila.

However, government offices, courts, state-owned banks and insurances are kept open amide the less presence of people.

Police have been deployed at all important places of the upazila. No news of unwanted incident reached yet.

Earlier on Thursday, a spate of violence broke out between rival factions of the ruling party in Shahzadpur.

Abdul Hakim Shimul, 40, Shahzadpur correspondent of the Daily Samakal, was covering the clash between supporters of ousted Shahzadpur Municipality Awami League president Abdur Rahim (VP Rahim) and those of the party unit’s Organising Secretary and Mayor Halimul Haque Miru. He came in the line of fire and took a bullet in the head.

He died on Friday noon while being shifted to Dhaka from Bogra.

Protesting the killing, local journalists, Shahzadpur unit of ruling Awami League and its two wings – Juba League and Chhatra League – called the half-day hartal in the upazila.