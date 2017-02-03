Arrested 28 female Jamaat activists on 2-day remand

A court in Dhaka granted a two-day remand for 28 female members and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami arrested from a house in the capital’s Mohammadpur.

Inspector Shariful Islam of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the investigating officer of the case, produced the accused before the court seeking a seven-day remand for them in a case filed under Special Powers Act on Friday.

Later, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Delwar Hossain granted the remand for two days after hearing in the case at 4:00pm.

The accused are—Shahnaj Begum, 56, secretary of female Jamaat unit; Naima Aktar, 55; Umme Khaleda, 40; Johra Begum, 35; Syeda Shahin Aktar, 40; Umme Kulsum, 42; Jesmin Khan, 43; Khodeza Aktar, 32; Salma Haque, 45; Sakia Tasnim, 47; Selima Sultana Sweeti, 48; Hafsa, 55; Aklima Ferdows, 37; Roksana Begum, 51; Afsana Mim, 25; Sharifa Aktar, 53; Rubina Aktar, 38; Taslima, 52; Asma Khatun, 35; Sufia, 41; Anwara Begum, 46; Yeasmin Aktar, 41; Sadia, 45; Fatema Begum, 51; Umme Atia, 46; Ruma Aktar, 32; Razia Aktar, 42 and Rahima Khatun, 30.

Biplob Kumar Saha, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said according to the primary investigation, we came to know that all of the arrestees were holding a meeting in the house to carry out subversive activities in the capital.

On Thursday noon, the 28 female Jamaat activists were arrested from house no 11/7 in Tajmahal road of the capital’s Mohammadpur.