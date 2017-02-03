Bullet-hit Sirajganj journalist dies

The Daily Samakal’s Shahjadpur Correspondent who received bullet injuries during a factional clash between two groups of Awami League has died.

Abdul Hakim Shimul died around 1.00pm on Friday on way to Dhaka from Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

The local journalist received injuries while covering the news of the clash in the area on Thursday.

Abdul Hakim Shimul was first taken to the Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex and shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, later on.