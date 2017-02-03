AL expels Nur Hossain who ‘walked on human bridge’

Nur Hossain Patwari, upazila chairman of Haimchar in Chandpur district, has been expelled from Awami League for ‘walking over a human bridge’ made by schoolboys.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader came up with the announcement while talking to reporters after inaugurating Tulkai Bridge in Tongibari upazila of the district on Friday.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the party will also take disciplinary actions against Nur Hossain.

On January 30, some students of Nilkamal Osmania High School in Haimchar upazila made a symbolic ‘Padma Bridge’ joining their hands on the occasion of the annual sports day of the school and Nur Hossain, general secretary of Haimchar upazila unit of the ruling party, who attended the programme as the chief guest, walked over the students’ bodies.

The video footage and image of the incident went viral on social media site Facebook which triggered a huge criticism across the country.

Later, Abdul Kadir Gazi alias Ali Ahmed, father of a student of the school, filed a case with Haimchar Police Station against five people, including Nur Hossain, under the Child Act on Wednesday midnight.