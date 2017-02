A schoolboy was chopped to death by miscreants at Sholabaria village under the district’s Santhia upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ovi (13), son of Imran Hossain Babu at Sholabaria village and class seven student of Ataikula High School.

On information, police recovered the dead body around 8.00am on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Ataikula Thana Abdur Razzak said Ovi came out from their house at night, later he was found dead in the morning.