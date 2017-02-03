One killed as 2 groups clash in Kushtia

At least one person was killed and 10 other were injured as two groups clashed over establishing supremacy in the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 8.00am in Motpara village of Ziarokhi union under Kushtia sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Idris Ali (45), son of the late Gafur Member.

Kushtia Model Thana OC (Investigation) Rabiul Islam said supporters of Awami League leaders Abdul Quader and Afjal Hossain locked into a clash on Friday morning. The death body has been sent to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy and the injured have been admitted to different hospitals.