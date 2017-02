At least three persons were killed as the gas cylinder of a microbus collided head-on with a bus in the district on Thursday midnight.

The accident took place in Harbang area of Chakaria upazila.

The deceased were identified as microbus driver Mohammad Arif (35), Yeamin (6) and Mafia Begum (45).

The injured were Shahinur Akhtar (35), Saiful Islam (40), Masud Rana (28), Bobi Akhtar (14), Hafizur Rahman (28), Rumana Akhtar (14) and Smriti Akhtar (24).