Police submits report on actress Mahi, Shawon

Police submitted probe report over marriage rumor of popular actress Mahia Mahi and Shahriar Islam Shawon keeping recommendation to release Shawon.

Investigation Officer (IO) Sohrab Mia submitted the report before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Majharul Islam on January 31. However, the information came to light on Thursday.

The court fixed March 7 for the next hearing in the case.

The report says actress Mahia Mahi and Shahriar Islam Shawon were married and lived together for about a month before they were mutually separated.

On 28 May 2016, the actress filed a case against Shawon with Uttara (West) police under Information and Technology act.

The actress alleged some of her photos, showing her in a close relationship with Shawon, had been released by him and his friends to some ‘online news portals’ and on Facebook to ‘defame her and break her marriage’.

Detective Branch of DMP arrested Shawon in his South Badda’s residence over the complaints filed with Cyber Crime branch.