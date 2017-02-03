Ileana D’Cruz reveals eve-teasing experience

Entertainment Desk: In a shocking revelation by Indian actress Ileana D’Cruz, she admitted to have been eve-teased and harassed, describing the experience as ‘traumatic’.

Sharing the link of an post that read, “I’m Leaking My Ex’s Dirty Messages and Voice Notes Because He’s Left Me No Choice”, she tweeted, “Absolutely despicable piece of c**p! So proud of this girl who exposed this s***e! Whoever you are lady mad respect”.

Ileana then used the micro-blogging site to talk about her experience.

“I’ve been a victim of eve-teasing and harassment and it’s traumatic. I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it,” she posted.

Many actors and tinsel town crowd has come out in the open and have shared their experiences of abuse.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared the same article which is about an anonymous girl troubled by her former boyfriend.

Agencies