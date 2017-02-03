Du Plessis ‘honoured’ to play in 100th ODI

Sport Desk: Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis says he is honoured to play his 100th one-day international (ODI) for South Africa when they take on Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Du Plessis helped steer the Proteas to a 121-run victory in the second ODI at Kingsmead on Wednesday after the home side had found themselves in trouble at 108/4.

A 117-run fifth wicket partnership between Du Plessis and David Miller took the Proteas to a competitive total of 307.

Du Plessis constructed a fine innings along with Miller (117*) and smashed his seventh ODI century before falling to Nuwan Kulasekara at long-on to end on 105 off 120 balls.

He was named man-of-the-match in Durban after also taking three catches, the first of which was a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella at cover.

On Saturday, in the third ODI, Du Plessis will become the 21st South African to play in his 100th game.

Du Plessis’ team-mate Hashim Amla experienced a similar milestone in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, where Amla went on to score a century in his 100th Test match.

“That would be nice,” commented Du Plessis, when asked if he’ll have the same fate as Amla on Saturday.

“I’m playing well and I hope that’s the case, but I’ll just go and rest for a few days and prepare again.

“Hopefully the same thing can happen, but there are no guarantees.

“It’s obviously a great honour playing in your 100th (ODI) game – really excited about that and the pink day makes it even more special.”

The Proteas don pink for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in support of breast cancer awareness.

