Case filed over walking over the students

A case has been filed in connection with the incident of Chandpur’s Haimchar Upazila Council chairman walking over the students.

One Ali Ahmad, a student’s parent, filed the case on Thursday morning with Haimchar Police Station against five people including Upazila Chairman Noor Hossain Patwari on charges of cruelty against children.

The four others accused are the school’s headmaster Mosharraf Hossain, its management body Chairman Humayun Patwary and members Mansur Ahmed and Abul Bashar.

At the annual sports competition of Nilkamal Osmania High School, a ‘human bridge’ was created by students. It was described as a ‘human Padma bridge’ and created a furore in the social media after pictures of the Chairman Noor Hossain Patwari walking over the students appeared on the internet.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Haimchar Police Station Syed Mahbubur Rahman said legal action will be taken after investigation.