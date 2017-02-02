4 killed in Ashulia road crash

At least four people were killed and several others injured as two bushes collided head-on at Ashulia, outskirts of capital Dhaka.

The road crash happened around 8:30am Thursday at Moragang area on Baipile-Abdullahpur road. A Dhaka bound bus of Eagle Paribhan that came from Khulna collided with another bus of Ananda Super Paribhan came from opposite direction leaving three dead on the spot.

Among the deceased, three are men while the other is a woman. They are identified as Swadesh, 35, driver of the bus of Eagle Paribhan, Majibar Rahman, 40, driver of the bus of Ananda Super Paribhan, Abbass, 13, a school student and Mariam, 50, a worker of a readymade garment factory of the area.

Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Uttara fire service, said three dead bodies were recovered and handed over to police personnel of Ashulia Police Station. Besides, 20-25 injured people were sent to hospital.