Question leak: Minister seeks guardians’ assistance

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has urged guardians to help authority to prevent question leak.

He said, “We prevented malpractice of question leak. Now you (guardians) help us to continue it. We want to provide our students advanced education.”

The Minister came up with the statement after visiting SSC exams at Dhanmondi Government Boys Laboratory School on Thursday morning.

He said, “The government brought new changes in the education system. Don’t be disappointed with it. We have to go ahead kicking out mistakes gradually.”