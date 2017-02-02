Lowest package for Hajj Tk 3.19 lakh under pvt management

The government has fixed Tk 319,355 for the minimum rate of the Hajj packages for every pilgrim this year under private management, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Mohammad Ibrahim Bahar said at a press conference at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

In addition to that, every pilgrim has to pay TK 10,750 for sacrificing animal, he added.

The devaluation of taka against Saudi Arabian Riyal and US dollar and hike in the house rent in the Middle Eastern country are among the reasons behind the rising cost this year, according to Bangladesh government.

This year, 117,198 Bangladeshis will perform Hajj under the private management while the number under the government management would be 10,000.

The Hajj pilgrims will have to register their names through online from February 19 paying the minimum cost, he said.

If any applicant fails to pay the full cost and collect pilgrim ID by March 30, he or she will not be able to perform Hajj this year, he added.

Citing a Supreme Court verdict that allowed hajj pilgrims to choose any airline for hajj journey, Bahar said there will be no suffering of pilgrims and ticket syndicating will be stopped if the government implements the court verdict.

He also warned that licences of Hajj agencies will be cancelled if they are found involved in human trafficking in name if Hajj and Omra.

There would be two government-offered Hajj packages.

Under the first package, a pilgrim would have to pay Tk 3.81 lakh, up from Tk 3.60 last year. Under the second package, the amount would be Tk 3.19 lakh from previous year’s Tk 3.05 lakh.