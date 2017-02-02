Bangladesh fly to India for historic Test

The Bangladesh national cricket team have flown to India today to play the historic one-off Test against the neighbours.

A flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying the Tigers and officials left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11.40pm.

The 23-member Bangladesh team which includes 15 players will fly to Hyderabad from Kolkata at 3:30pm.

The Tigers will have practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. They will play a 2-day tour match against India ‘A’ team on Sunday and Monday at Secunderabad before the Test that will begin on February 9 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

This will be Tigers first Test in Indian soil.