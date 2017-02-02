Rex Tillerson sworn in as US secretary of state

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was sworn in as the Trump administration’s secretary of state Wednesday evening.

“It’s time to bring a clear-eyed focus to foreign affairs,” US President Donald Trump said at a White House ceremony, adding, “All of us are better off when we act in concert and not conflict. There’s rarely been conflict in the world like we see today. Very sad.”

Vice President Mike Pence gave the oath of office to Tillerson.

The Texas native, 64, was confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 56 to 43, with all Republicans in support and most Democrats voting against him — fills one more slot on Trump’s national security team despite questions about his approach to Russia and state sponsors of terror, such as Iran.

Three Democratic senators split with their party to back Tillerson: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Mark Warner of Virginia. They were joined by Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats.

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was sure Tillerson would be an effective leader at the State Department.

“Mr. Tillerson led a global enterprise with 75,000 employees, possesses deep relationships around the world, and understands the critical role of US leadership,” Corker said in a statement.