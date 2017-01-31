EC Reconstitution: Search committee makes short list

The newly formed search committee on Tuesday made a short list consisting 20 names for the next chief election commissioner and four commissioners.

Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam made the disclosure after a meeting at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge this evening.

He said that better names have been found from the political parties over Election Commission reconstitution.

We are hopeful about a neutral Election Commission (EC), he added.

However, Shahiul Alam refused to say any names of the short list.

Earlier, political parties submitted names to the search committee for reconstituting the Election Commission.