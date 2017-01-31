25 parties propose names for EC constitution

A total of 25 political parties on Tuesday submitted names to the search committee for reconstituting the Election Commission.

Additional Secretary to the cabinet division Abdul Wadud in a press briefing said the political parties proposed names this noon.

However, four other political parties did not propose any name to the search panel.

Islami Oikkya Jote, Khelafat Mojlish, National Awami Party (Muzaffar), Jamiad-E-Ulama-E-Islam, Bangladesh Islami Front, Jatiyo Shomajtantrik Dal (Inu), a component in the Awami-led ruling party alliance, and BJP also submitted their proposals to the cabinet division.

Earlier on January 28, the search committee asked names from the 31 political parties, which attended the dialogue with the President, to propose five names each for reconstituting EC.