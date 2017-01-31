‘Action against accused cops after probe report’

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that action will be taken against accused policemen after getting probe report.

The Minister made the opinion while replying to a question of MP Pir Fazlur Rahman at the National Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

He said, “Two media persons were injured by some policemen during the movement in the city. We suspended an ASI instantly and closed him later.”

“A three-member probe committee has been formed following the incident. Action will be taken after getting probe report. Nobody is above law”, he added.

Earlier, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) was suspended after police administration identified 13 cops as defaulters for torturing two journalists of a private television channel.