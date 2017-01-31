BNP ready to propose names for new EC

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to propose five names for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners on Tuesday.

The party’s Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizivi and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar will submit the proposal to an additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

BNP Chief Khaleda Zia and party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir finalised the five names at a meeting on Monday.

The newly formed search committee in its first meeting on January 28 requested 31 political parties to recommend five names each to the additional secretary of the Cabinet Division by 11:00am on Tuesday.