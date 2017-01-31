3 killed as car crashes into tree in Barisal

At least three people were killed as a private car crashed into a roadside tree in Rahmatpur area in Babuganj upazila of Barisal on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, son of Yusuf Ali Hawladar; Mihir Das, son of Monindra Das and the other one could not be identified immediately.

Barisal airport police officer in-charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said a Barisal-bound speeding private car from Dhaka crashed into the tree in the area around 7:30am, leaving two people dead on the spot and another one severely injured.

The injured was rushed to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead, the OC said.