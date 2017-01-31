Tangail-4 by-poll begins

Voting in the election to Tangail-4 constituency (Kalihati) has begun this morning.

The voting began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

According to the district election office, a total of 307,700 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the by-election through 107 polling centres having 661 rooms. Of the total voters, 154,867 voters are women and 152,833 voters are men.

Besides, there are 107 presiding officers, 661 assistant presiding officers and 1,322 polling officers to maintain the by-election.

Three candidates are contesting in the polls.

The candidates are– Mohammad Hasan Iman Khan of Awami League, Ataur Rahman Khan of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) and Imrul Kayes of National People’s Party (NPP).

The parliamentary seat remains vacant since 1 September 2015 as sacked minister Abdul Latif Siddique quit his parliament membership on the same date.