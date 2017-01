Two persons were killed and 21 were injured as a Swadhin Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch after losing control at Nagdarparha area of the capital’s Khilgaon on Monday night.

Of the deceased, bus driver was identified as Jasim Uddin while another could not be known immediately.

The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and several local clinics.

Mainul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khilgaon Police Station, confirmed the news.