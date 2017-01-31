3 BCL men hacked in Sylhet

Three leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, have been hacked by masked miscreants at Tilagorh area of the city on Monday night.

The injured were identified as Razon Chowdhury, former BCL leader and president of local Shapla Sangha, BCL activists Tanim and Mabrur.

They were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

Shahjalal Munshi, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahporan Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said, “Several masked miscreants attacked on the BCL men while they were gossiping at Tilagorh point around 10:00pm on Monday, leaving them injured.

Later, locals took them to the hospital, he added.