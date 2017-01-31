Search body to sit with 5 more civil society members

The search committee, appointed by the President for reconstituting the Election Commission (EC), will hold a meeting with five more eminent civil society members on February 1 to discuss formation of the new Election Commission.

The meeting will be held at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge around 11:00am on Wednesday (February 1), Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told reporters.

The five civil society members are– Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, Golam Sarwar, editor of Bangla daily Samakal, Barrister Rokonuddin Mahmud, Abu Hena, former chief election commissioner, and Maj Gen (retd) Abdur Rashid, a security expert.

After a meeting with 12 eminent personalities of the country’s civil society today afternoon, Mohammad Shafiul Alam said the political parties have been requested to put forward the names by 3:00pm tomorrow though they have been asked to comply with the request by 11:00am.

No political party has submitted any list of names to the search committee till now, Shafiul Alam added.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the search body held a talk with a group of 12 eminent civil society members.

The civil society members suggested the search committee to pick honest and capable people for reconstituting the five-member Election Commission who will be able to conduct the next general election in impartial and transparent manners.