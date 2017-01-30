Search body in meeting with 12 eminent personalities

The search committee has started its meeting with 12 eminent personalities of the country’s civil society to discuss about the Election Commission formation.

The newly formed committee started the meeting around 4:00pm at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge in the capital on Monday.

The eminent personalities are – former High Court judge Md Abdur Rashid, Prof Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, Serajul Islam Choudhury, SMA Fayez, Sultana Kamal, former Chief Election Commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda, former Election Commissioner Sohul Hussain, former Election Commissioner Sakhawat Hussain, local government expert Tofail Ahmed, secretary of Shushanor Jonno Nagorik Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dhaka University professor Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq and former inspector general of police Nurul Huda.