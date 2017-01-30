Hajj expenses increase this year

Hajj pilgrims have to pay much this year. They have to pay 14 to 21 thousand much money lone for the two governmental packages.

Hajj pilgrims have to pay Tk 3.19 lakh to perform the pilgrimage under the government management, according to the draft of 2017 Hajj package approved by the cabinet on Monday.

Besides, those who will be undertaking the top congregation pilgrimage under private management will have to pay Tk 3.81 lakh.

After cabinet meeting, cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam made the disclosure while addressing newsmen today.

He said, a total of 1,27,000 will be able to perform hajj this year.