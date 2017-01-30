Khaleda’s self-defence hearing Feb 2

A Dhaka court has set February 2 for hearing the self-defence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case filed by the Anti Corruption Commission.

The court has also asked Khaleda Zia to appear before it on that day.

Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 set up at Bakshibazar in the city set the date on Monday.

Earlier on the day, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia appeared before the court in Dhaka in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

On January 26, the court fixed January 30 as the date of hearing and asked the BNP chairperson to appear before it.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on July 3, 2008 with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda, her eldest son Tarique, residing in the UK since 2008, and four others for misappropriating over Tk 2.10 lakh that was received as grant for orphans from a foreign bank.