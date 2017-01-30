Top 10 Bollywood songs 2017

Entertainment Desk: Checkout the below listed top 10 new Bollywood songs of January 2017, The songs of the Bollywood cinema reflect the vibrant and color of life.

They are energetic, powerful and purposeful, with each song taking to task the blending of song, dance with film. Below are our top ten Bollywood songs, each one an exciting, poetic and dynamic composition designed to reflect the picturesque and exotic world that is Bollywood.

These are the top 10 Bollywood songs January 2017:

10. Enna Sona

From “OK Jaanu”, this poetically romantic song, composed by A.R. Rahman and Gulzar, and sung by Arijit Singh, is a true love ballad and the third song to be released from “OK Jaanu”. Arijit’s vocals paired with A. R. Rahman’s melody, along with the electric chemistry of Aditya and Shraddha’s enchanting and sweet moments in the film, guarantee that “Enna Sona” will be one that the romantic at heart will most certainly warmly embrace. Beautifully done and soulful, “Enna Sona” will make you feel the purity of romance within your hearts.

9. Ude Dil Befikre

From the romantic comedy, set in the city of love itself: Paris comes “Befikre” starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, with music by Vishal and Shekhar, lyrics by Jaideep Sahni. “Befikre” is a film that celebrates the freedom and joy that is found in love, as Delhi boy Dharam, played by Singh, travels to Paris and meets a free spirited girl, Shyra, played by Kapoor. Together they realize that though they both have powerful personalities, in the end, love is indeed about faith and strength. “Ude Dil Befikre” is the film’s title track, and its fun and free spirited rhythm is jam packed with strong beats, which match quite nicely with Benny Dayal’s top notch vocals.

8. Ok Jaanu

The film “Ok Jaanu” stars Aditya roy Kapur and Shraddha kapoor, and is a remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film, “OK Kanmani”. The title track, “Ok Jaanu” was written by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Gulzar, and performed by A.R. Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh. The driving beats are designed to get you up on your feet and moving, seizing life, as you power through your days, seeking, finding and enjoying. The video is alive with color as the performances of bothy Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapur bring the song and it’s timeless meaning, to life.

7. Haanikaarak Bapu

“Haanikaarak Bapu” appears in Aamir Khan’s film, “Dangal”. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam, the song reflects the innocence and strong emotions involved when people have strong father figures in their life. Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna bring vivacious and electrifying energy to the composition with their flawless vocal performances, and the music by Pritam matches their talents, creating a catchy song that conveys meaning and truth. A lively and spirited song which will hook audiences instantly.

6. Love You Zindagi

“Love Your Zindagi” is the title track from the film “Dear Zindagi”, starring Shahrukh Khan and Alia-Bhatt. Composed by Amit Trivedi, this dynamic and energetic song is representative of the way life often goes, through its ups and downs, yet we persevere to live life to it’s fullest. Sung beautifully by the talented Jasleen Royal, this lively, upbeat and catchy tune, is a delightful song that surges with a tender, sweet innocence as Royal’s interpretation of Kausar Munir’s lyrics touches the hearts of moviegoers.

5. Dangal

The title track from the film, “Dangal” is sung by Daler Mehendi, with music by Pritam. This dramatic film stars Aamir Khan, Sanya Maihotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sakshi Tanwar, and is based on the biography of Indian wrestler and senior Olympics coach, Mahavir Phoghat. Mahavir coached and trained his daughter Geeta along with Babita Kumari into award winning professional athletes. Spirited and powerful, “Dangals” rhythm seeks to accentuate the drive to succeed and win. Indeed “Dangal” successfully translates the meaning, soul and heart of the film, which focuses on not giving up, no matter how tough the odds may look.

4. Channa Mereya

“Channa Mereya” is heard in the film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. This song is a deeply stirring composition, performed with great skill and feeling by the talented Arijit Singh. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and melody by Pritam. For most fans of the film, this is the best track from the album. Amitabh captures the depth and passionate pain of heartbreak, while Arijit’s vocal performance is sure to pierce your heart in a most longing and soulful way.

3. The Humma Humma Song

“The Humma Humma Song” from the film “OK Jaanu”, is a remix of A.R. Rahman’s popular track from Bombay. While not well received by some, who remember the original version, this remix from the film “OK Jaanu” is vibrant, fun and the sparkling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur,as they perform it amid the colorful backdrop most certainly works and audiences will find it absolutely mesmerizing. Their well choreographed moves bring vitality and a vivacious feel to the entire performance, and not to be missed.

2. Dhaakad

“Dhaakad”‘ is from the film “Dangal”. “Dhaakad” is composed by Pritam, and sun by Raftaar. The song portrays Aamir Khan’s oldest daughter, Geeta works on creating a successful career. Raftaar’s rap song is steeped in attitude and style, accurately portraying the strength of the Phoghat girls, as Geeta and Babita wrestle and face life and achieve their goals through sheer power and spiritual determination. “Dhaakad” features Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, along with Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra.

1. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

From the film “Befikre”, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, comes “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi”. If you feel like dancing, this is the one to pick. Performed by Arijit Singh with music composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Jaideep Sahni, it became an instant hit with Bollywood fans, and one you’ll undoubtedly hear played at clubs this year. Indeed, the excellent dance moves performed by Kapoor and Singh are rhythmical, complex and carried out to perfection. Sexy, suave and stunning, you’ll be feeling the desire to join in the dance, when you hear, “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi”.

Sensitive songs of love, loyalty, desire and freedom. These Top 10 Bollywood Songs January 2017 are representative of the massive talent that the performers and creators develop for the Bollywood Cinema. Each one masterfully designed to convey the meaning of that one special movie moment.

