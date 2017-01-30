2 BCL men crushed death by covered van

Two activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were crushed under the wheels of a covered van on Sunday midnight.

The incident happened around 12.00am in Customs Crossing area of the port city.

The victims were identified as Mahtab Karim Siddique (26) and Imrul Hasan Shibli (23).

Bandar Thana SI Abdul Halim said a covered van ran over the two motorcyclists at midnight, leaving them seriously injured. They were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where the duty doctors declared them dead.