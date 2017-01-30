EC Formation: BNP to send names

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has decided to propose five names to the search committee for the next Election Commission members.

The decision came at a standing committee meeting with party chief Khaleda Zia in the chair at her Gulshan office on Sunday night.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Moudud Ahmed, Tariqul Islam, Lt Gen (Retd) Mahbubur Rahman, Barrister M Jamiruddin Sarker, Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia, Mirza Abbas, Goyeshwer Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and Dr Abdul Moin Khan were among others present in the meeting.

Sources at the meeting said, the BNP Chief asked her party colleagues to place to her their preferred names, which she will finalise and send to the committee.

Earlier on Saturday, the newly formed search committee in its first meeting requested 31 political parties to recommend five names each to the additional secretary of the Cabinet Division by 11:00am on Tuesday for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.