Dhaka Int’l trade fair extended by 4 days

A decision has been taken to extend the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2017 by four days following the demands of participating businessmen.

Rezaul Karim, Joint Secretary of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), has confirmed the news to risingbd.com on Sunday.

He said time for the fair has been extended following the demands of the participating businessmen.

Earlier in 2015, the number of visitors in the fair was relatively low partly because of the countrywide roads and waterways blockade enforced by BNP-led 20-party.

Due to this, the government extended the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2015 by 10 days following the demands of participating businessmen.