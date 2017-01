A former union parishad member was hacked and shot dead at Andar Manik village of the district’s sadar upazila early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Safiullah Sabu, 55, son of late Abdul Mannan of the village.

He was former member of Ward no. 7 of Tewariganj union parishad.

Alauddin, son of the deceased, said, “A gang of robbers entered the house breaking the door early Sunday. They chopped and shot him (Sabu) to death when he opposed to loot to take away the belongings.”