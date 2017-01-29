Khaleda calls standing committee meeting

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will hold a meeting with her party’s topmost policy makers tonight to discuss the party’s stance after search committee sought recommendation of 5 names for the next Election Commission members.

The National Standing Committee meeting is scheduled to begin at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office around 9:00pm with Khaleda in the chair, Sayrul Kabir Khan and Shamsuddin Dider, staffs of Khaleda Zia’s media wing told risingbd last night.

They said the meeting is expected to discuss the activities of search committee and whether the party would recommend names for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners or not.

Earlier on Saturday, the newly formed search committee in its first meeting requested 31 political parties to recommend five names each to the additional secretary of the Cabinet Division by 11:00am on Tuesday for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The committee will also sit with 12 eminent personalities of the country at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge at 4:00pm on Monday.