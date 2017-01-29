Woman found dead in Gulshan identified

The woman found dead in Gulshan has been identified as Rani, 35, hailed from Adarshanagar under Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet.

Shahnaz who claimed herself as the deceased’s elder sister identified the body at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday evening.

“She was divorced five years ago with her husband Alam. She had a son, Shanta, 18, and a daughter, Nandini, 6,” she said.

“Rani used to work at a company in the capital. She used to live with Nandini, her handicapped daughter, at Kazi parha of the capital’s Kuril Biswa raod area. And her elder son Shanta lives in Jamalpur,” she added.

She said, “Rani went out for office around 8:00pm everyday and returned home around 7:00am to 8:00am on following day.”

However, she could not tell the exact name of any company where Rani used to work.

Earlier, Police recovered the body from road no. 43 of Gulshan-2 area in the capital on Friday night and registered the body to DMCH referring it killed in road crash.

But, physicians found two bullets in the lung of the body during autopsy on Saturday afternoon.

Sohel Mahmud, Chief of Forensic Department of DMCH, confirmed the news.

He said, “Police said while registering the body to the hospital that the unknown woman might have killed in road crash. But, we found two bullets in her lungs during autopsy.”

Sub-Inspector (SI) Faruk Ahmed of Gulshan Police Station, quoting the inquest report, told risingbd that the body was recovered on Friday night. Injury marks were found in the body. We guessed she was killed in road crash.