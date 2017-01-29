Mosharraf, Sharif lift Walton to 224

Sport Desk: Outstanding batting performances from Mosharraf Hossain and Md. Sharif led defending champions Walton Central Zone to score 224 runs in the first innings against Islami Bank East Zone in Bogra.

East Zone won toss and asked Walton Central Zone to bat in the first match of the fifth season of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), the country’s franchise based first class cricket tournament that began Saturday.

Mosharraf and Sharif added 70 runs in the 9th wicket, highest partnership of the innings, to take the defending champions past two hundred after they lost 8th wicket for 140 at Shaheed Chandu Stadium.

Sharif scored 44 off only 55 balls hitting 4 boundaries and 3 overboundaries.

Walton captain Mosharraf played 94 balls and was unbeaten on 46 with 6 boundaries.

East Zone pacer Abu Jayed claimed 5 wickets for 37. Ebadat Hossain and Saqlain Sajib took 2 wickets each.

In reply to Walton’s first innings, East Zone scored 95 without any loss on Day 1. They are still trailing by 129 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

In the other match of the tournament, BCB North Zone are batting against Prime Bank South Zone at Sylhet Divisional Stadium in Sylhet. They scored 210 for 3 wickets in Day 1.

Players of Walton Central Zone

Shamsur Rahman, Saif Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Marshal Ayub, Taiabur Parvez, Shuvagata Hom, Tanvir Haider, Mosharraf Hossain (Captain), Shahidul Islam, Jakir Ali Anik (Wicketkeeper) and Md. Sharif.

Players of Islami Bank East Zone

Mehadi Maruf, Liton Kumar (Wicketkeeper), Alok Kapali (Captain), Tasamul Haque, Yasir Ali , Zakir Hasan, Md. Saifuddin, Abul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Saqlain Sajib and Ebadat Hossain.