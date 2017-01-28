Search committee asks for 5 names over EC formation

The search committee on Saturday requested political parties to propose five names of Election Commission head and members.

The newly formed body also asked the political parties to submit the names to the additional secretary of the Cabinet division by January 31.

Cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam made the disclosure after the first meeting of search committee at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge at 11.00am today.

Next meeting of the committee will be formed at 4:00pm on Monday, he added.

The committee will recommend 10 names for the current EC. The committee has been given 10 working days to submit the recommendations.

The president will pick out five of the recommended persons and appoint them to the new EC, which will oversee the next general election scheduled by January, 2019.