Trump signs ‘extreme vetting’ order to limit immigration

US President Donald Trump has announced new vetting measures to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US”.

He signed a wide-ranging executive order which, among other measures, bans Syrian refugees until further notice.

It also put a cap of 50,000 refugees entering the US in 2017 – less than half the previous upper limit.

In a TV interview broadcast on Friday, the president said Christians would be given priority among Syrians who apply for refugee status in the future.

He signed the executive order at the Pentagon after a ceremony to swear in Gen James Mattis as defence secretary.

During the ceremony, Mr Trump said: “I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.”

The text of the order was released several hours after it was signed.

Source: BBC