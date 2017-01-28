Writ filed challenging legality of search committee

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the committee formed to recommend names for the next Election Commission members.

Advocate Yunus Ali Akondo filed the writ on Saturday.

Hearing on the petition might be held on Sunday at the HC bench of Justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury and Justice JBM Hassan.

“A writ petition filed seeking formulation of law to constitute election commission is under trial. In the circumstance, formation of search committee is illegal. That’s why the writ petition has been filed challenging the legality of the search committee,” petitioner Advocate Yunus Ali Akondo told risingbd.com.

Earlier, President Md Abdul Hamid constituted the search committee of six on Wednesday.

The members of the committee are, Appellate Division judge Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, also the head of the committee, High Court judge Justice Obaidul Hassan, Public Service Commission Chairman Muhammed Sadique, Comptroller and Auditor General Masud Ahmed Dhaka University English Department Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, and Chittagong University Pro-VC Shireen Akhter.

The committee will recommend 10 names for the current EC. The committee has been given 10 working days to submit the recommendations.