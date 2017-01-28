PM inaugurates IEB’s 57th convention

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the four-day 57th convention of the Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) around 11.30am on Saturday at IEB Chittagong.

A total of six memorial lectures and research papers on contemporary issues of technological and engineering advancement will be presented in the convention.

Nearly 4000 engineers and technology experts from home and abroad including leaders of the fellow engineers’ institutes of some foreign countries, representatives of different international organizations are joining the convention.

Besides, annual general meeting and presentation of memorial lectures and research papers, cultural functions, reception for foreign delegates and holding national seminar are the main features of the four-day convention.