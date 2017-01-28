Search committee holds first meeting

The committee formed to recommend names for the next Election Commission members held its first meeting today (Saturday).

The meeting began at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge at 11.05am and continued till 12.45pm.

The members of the committee, Appellate Division judge Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, also the head of the committee, High Court judge Justice Obaidul Hassan, Public Service Commission Chairman Muhammed Sadique, Comptroller and Auditor General Masud Ahmed Dhaka University English Department Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, and Chittagong University Pro-VC Shireen Akhter were present in the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam also joined the meeting to perform secretarial duties of the search committee.

President Md Abdul Hamid constituted the committee of six on Wednesday.

The committee will recommend 10 names for the current EC. The committee has been given 10 working days to submit the recommendations.

The president will pick out five of the recommended persons and appoint them to the new EC, which will oversee the next general election scheduled by January, 2019.