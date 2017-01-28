Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in secret

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who was seen as guest on the reality show on Wednesday, got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.

She revealed the big news on Instagram and Twitter.

The Iranian beauty’s tweet on Wednesday reads, “Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’.”

Mandana rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. As a guest in the house in last night’s Bigg Boss episode as part of the ‘Mela Task’, we saw Mandana give a really tough time to Lopamudra Raut.

She compared the beauty queen to Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om and said that all she does through the day is nag about VJ Bani Judge.

Earlier, the Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress had revealed her marriage plans with her businessman fiancé and had said she will get married by January or February 2017.

She had said, “I am actually busy planning my wedding so that’s taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year.”

Source: Hindustan Times