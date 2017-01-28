2 ‘Huji men’ held in Chuadanga

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two suspected members of Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji) along with zihadi books and explosives.

RAB members arrested them from Karpashdanga village under the district’s Damurhuda upazila on Saturday morning.

The arrestees were identified as Abdullah Al Mamun and Rakibul Islam.

Company Commander of Jhenidah RAB-6 Major Monir Ahmmed said acting on a tip-off, a RAB team conducted a drive at the village in the morning and arrested them.

RAB will hold a press conference in this regard this noon.