PM enjoys a rickshaw van ride

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enjoyed a ride on a rickshaw van with her grandchildren in her ancestral village on Friday morning.

She visited different places of her childhood memories in Tungipara, Gopalganj with her nephew and grandchildren.

Security officials walked beside the rickshaw van as the premier looked at places where she spent her childhood.

Hilarious Sheikh Hasina sat in front-left of a rickshaw-van, while her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq sat on the right front of the van. Radwan’s wife and daughter sat in the back. The prime minister had their other girl on her lap.

The Prime Minister went to Tungipara for a two-day visit on Thursday. She visited her ancestral house yesterday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to come back in Dhaka today afternoon.